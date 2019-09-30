{{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man was cited for two ordinance violations after his truck was found on fire last month on a bike trail in La Crosse.

La Crosse police assisted the La Crosse Fire Department at the scene of a fire on the La Crosse River State Bike Trail at 11:22 p.m. Sept. 19 near 4109 Hwy. B in La Crosse. Authorities arrived to find a truck registered to Phillip L. Dickey, 36, on fire, with two pieces of his mail on the scene.

Later that evening, Dickey was found in the passenger seat of another vehicle. According to the report, Dickey’s pants were wet and covered in grass stains. When police asked why, Dickey responded, “I’m not allowed to wear dirty pants?”

Dickey also said he doesn’t usually drive the vehicle and refused to answer questions about how it got onto the bike trail and set on fire, according to the police report.

He was issued citations for off-road vehicle and driving on the grass.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

