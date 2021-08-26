Onalaska man face multiple drug charges

A 28-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple drug charges after an Aug. 24 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Antrell R. Thomas was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine. All are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Rose Street after a police officer recognized the driver as having a suspended license. The officer noticed that Thomas wasn't wearing a seat belt and asked for his identification. After Thomas complied, the officer determined Thomas had an active felony warrant.

The complaint says police detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from the vehicle. As Thomas was complying with a request to exit the vehicle, a plastic baggie containing a green, leafy substance reportedly fell from his pocket. An officer asked Thomas if there were other items in his pants. Thomas replied by shaking his leg, causing several more baggies to fall to the ground. He was placed under arrest and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Police processed the baggies and determined that Thomas possessed: