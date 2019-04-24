Madeline Fure, 25, of Cassville, Wis., was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine. Police arrested Fure after discovering 0.33 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, according to the complaint.

Katie Kaiser, 28, of Galesville, was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Kaiser after she failed a field sobriety test, had a preliminary breath test result of 0.169 percent and failed to stay in her lane while driving, according to police. Authorities also discovered what was believed to be 0.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of marijuana and 6.7 grams of THC, according to the complaint.