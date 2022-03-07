 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Onalaska man faces drug, child abuse charges

A 34-year-old Onalaska man faces 10 different drug, assault and weapons charges after police were called to Onalaska Middle School for a child abuse report.

Antonio P. Shaw was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with the following felonies:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
  • Possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver
  • Possession of narcotic drugs
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Child abuse/intentionally causing harm
  • Intimidating a victim by use of force
  • Receiving stolen property
  • Possession of an electric weapon

Shaw also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska school officials called police Feb. 24 to report that a child had suffered a "significant beating" at the hands of Shaw the day before. The complaint says the child had a bruise the size of a 50-cent piece on his hip and a puffy face. School officials expressed concern that the child suffered internal injuries, including a possible broken rib.

The child told a social worker he was afraid to go back home. He said Shaw told him that if the police were called, he could get out of jail, find the child and beat him again. The child said Shaw had beaten him several times before.

The complaint says police also had evidence that Shaw possessed drugs and weapons. Police obtained a search warrant for Shaw's Abbey Road residence in the town of Onalaska and placed him under arrest. Police allegedly found 291 grams of fentanyl, 40 grams of ecstasy, 38 grams of cocaine, 0.01 grams of heroin and 161 grams of marijuana.

Police also allegedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun, a stolen 9 mm handgun with no magazine and an electronic stun device.

Shaw is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is a March 18 calendar call.

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

