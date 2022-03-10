Onalaska man faces drug, theft charges

A 51-year-old Onalaska man faces drug and theft charges after a March 9 traffic stop in Onalaska.

Pedro M. McGee Sr. was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint, McGee was pulled over shortly before midnight near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Locust Street for operating a vehicle without proper tags. McGee reportedly told police he had purchased the vehicle five days earlier but paused when police asked for the name of the person who sold the vehicle.

Police traced the VIN number to a stolen vehicle from St. Paul, Minnesota, and placed McGee under arrest. A license plate on the front of the car was reported as stolen from a parked vehicle.

Police searched McGee and the vehicle and allegedly found 20.69 grams of methamphetamine, 1.75 grams of cocaine, 1.43 grams of marijuana, 1.13 grams of heroin and $498 in cash.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle ordered $500 cash bail for McGee, who has a preliminary hearing set for March 17.

