Onalaska man faces drunken driving charges after running over teen bicyclist

An Onalaska man was arrested for drunken driving Friday after hitting a 15-year-old bicyclist with his car and leaving the scene of the crash, according to the court records.

Robert A. Karaffa, 49, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run causing injury, third-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and third-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

The teen girl and her mother were riding their bicycles at 5:12 p.m. Friday near Hwy. 53 and Sand Lake Road in Onalaska, when Karaffa, driving a gray SUV, slowed to let the woman cross the street, according to the complaint. The woman told police she made it across the intersection before hearing her daughter scream. She turned around to see the teen on the ground and the SUV headed south on Sand Lake Road.

According to the complaint, officers arrived to find the girl on the ground with black tire tracks on her left leg, as well as several lacerations and a large indentation.

A witness to the crash stopped to help the girl, and a second witness followed the SUV and called police once Karaffa stopped at his apartment complex, according to the complaint.