Onalaska man faces drunken driving charges after running over teen bicyclist

An Onalaska man was arrested for drunken driving Friday after hitting a 15-year-old bicyclist with his car and leaving the scene of the crash, according to the court records.
Robert A. Karaffa, 49, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run causing injury, third-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and third-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
The teen girl and her mother were riding their bicycles at 5:12 p.m. Friday near Hwy. 53 and Sand Lake Road in Onalaska, when Karaffa, driving a gray SUV, slowed to let the woman cross the street, according to the complaint. The woman told police she made it across the intersection before hearing her daughter scream. She turned around to see the teen on the ground and the SUV headed south on Sand Lake Road.
According to the complaint, officers arrived to find the girl on the ground with black tire tracks on her left leg, as well as several lacerations and a large indentation.
A witness to the crash stopped to help the girl, and a second witness followed the SUV and called police once Karaffa stopped at his apartment complex, according to the complaint.
Onalaska police say Karaffa had trouble keeping his balance while walking, had red, glassy eyes, had soiled his pants and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the report.
Karaffa was released on a $10,000 signature bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle and is expected to appear in court July 16.
He was previously convicted of drunken driving in 1999 and 2002.
Kabian Coleman
Kymberly C. Cole
Kymberly C. Cole, 56, La Crosse, was charged June 15 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Cole dropped a .5 gram bag of meth June 1 at a La Crosse Kwik Trip and violated her bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Joshua Kletzke
Derrick Menara
Chad Kowalke
Jacob Olsen
Damien S. Reinsvold
Damien S. Reinsvold, 38, La Crosse, was charged June 12 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Reinsvold was seen on video April 20 driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the criminal complaint.
Cornal Wright
Conner Hanson
Conner M. Hanson, 30, Black River Falls, was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Hanson had .95 grams of heroin and a needle June 6 during a traffic stop, and also lied to police about his name, according to the complaint.
Robin Henderson
Alexis Pickett
Zara McIntosh
Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
Rory Deer
Rory Deer, 39, of De Soto, was charged June 9 with felony bail jumping for new crimes, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Deer fled after police responded to a June 7 altercation at Motel 6. After being taken to the hospital for examination Deer attempted to escape from his hospital bed, according to the complaint.
Dean Mickelson
Derrick Menara
Rory Deer
Zara McIntosh
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
Alexis Groth
London Watson
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
Morgan Krambeer
Nathan Herzer
Robert Sanders
Tanner Olson
Michael Nelson
Dean Mickelson
