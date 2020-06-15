You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Onalaska man faces drunken driving charges after running over teen bicyclist
0 comments
alert top story

Onalaska man faces drunken driving charges after running over teen bicyclist

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Karaffa

Karaffa

An Onalaska man was arrested for drunken driving Friday after hitting a 15-year-old bicyclist with his car and leaving the scene of the crash, according to the court records.

Robert A. Karaffa, 49, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run causing injury, third-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and third-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

The teen girl and her mother were riding their bicycles at 5:12 p.m. Friday near Hwy. 53 and Sand Lake Road in Onalaska, when Karaffa, driving a gray SUV, slowed to let the woman cross the street, according to the complaint. The woman told police she made it across the intersection before hearing her daughter scream. She turned around to see the teen on the ground and the SUV headed south on Sand Lake Road.

According to the complaint, officers arrived to find the girl on the ground with black tire tracks on her left leg, as well as several lacerations and a large indentation.

A witness to the crash stopped to help the girl, and a second witness followed the SUV and called police once Karaffa stopped at his apartment complex, according to the complaint.

Onalaska police say Karaffa had trouble keeping his balance while walking, had red, glassy eyes, had soiled his pants and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the report.

Karaffa was released on a $10,000 signature bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle and is expected to appear in court July 16.

He was previously convicted of drunken driving in 1999 and 2002.

+19 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in June

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

INSIDE

Second man charged in robbery of local woman, PAGE A4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News