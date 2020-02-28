Onalaska man faces drunken driving, drug charges

An Onalaska man was accused of drunken driving with methamphetamine in the car Friday — allegations he vehemently denied in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Robin C. Ainsworth, 39, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, third-offense operating while intoxicated, third-offense operating with restricted controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ainsworth was found apparently asleep behind the wheel at 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Kwik Trip on Rose Street, according to the criminal complaint. A police officer observed him sit with his foot on the break and the keys in the ignition for several minutes before waking him up, causing him to spill his Kwik Trip soda all over his lap.

Ainsworth denied sleeping and being under the influence, despite his constricted pupils and slurred speech, according to the complaint. He failed several field sobriety tests, although a preliminary breath test showed no alcohol on his breath.

Ainsworth was taken into custody, and a search revealed a white crystalline substance consistent with meth in his car, as well as two glass pipes and a straw with a white powdery substance, according to the complaint.

Ainsworth denied the charges in court, asking to talk to the police as well as an attorney. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond on the condition he comply with Justice Support Services by Judge Elliott Levine.

