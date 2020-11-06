Onalaska man faces felony charges in assault of woman

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 40-year-old Onalaska man accused of assaulting a woman Sept. 21 at a Holmen residence.

Rory L. Deer faces felony charges of second-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment and bail jumping.

According to the complaint, a woman told police that Deer asked her to hang out in a bedroom. She said she reluctantly agreed. They talked for a while before the woman attempted to get up and leave. She said Deer grabbed her arm as she attempted to stand and pushed himself onto her.

The woman told police she tried several more times to get up. She said Deer pinned her face down on the bed and pressed his forearms across her back. She said Deer then forced her into sexual intercourse. She screamed "help me" but said two other men in the residence didn't respond because they were afraid of Deer.

The woman said Deer eventually pushed her off and acted like he hadn't done anything wrong. The complaint said Deer later texted the woman, "U know I know what I did may not be right but it felt right at the time." The text also said "I didn't mean no harm u know what saying like I'm sorry."

The woman went to a hospital for a SANE exam. She also told police she feared for her safety if she pursued charges.