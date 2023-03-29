A 25-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple drug charges after he allegedly fled from police during a March 20 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Austin Olson was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and bail jumping (two counts) and misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine, possessing an illegally obtained prescription drug, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, police were patrolling the 1000 block of Farnam Street when an officer recognized Olson sitting in the driver’s seat of a running parked car. Police checked Olson’s driving status and determined he had a cancelled driver’s license. Olson then drove away.

Police followed the vehicle, which reportedly made an illegal U-turn. The complaint says Olson tossed a Ziploc bag from the vehicle prior to the officer deploying his emergency lights to perform a traffic stop.

Olson pulled over near the corner of 11th Street South and Farnam Street. He and a passenger exited the vehicle while it was still running and ran in different directions.

A short time later, police received a call from the owner of a property on 11th Street South. He said he heard a commotion near his front gate and saw a man who fit Olson’s description kick the gate and run through the yard. The property owner said $300 worth of damage was done to the gate and siding.

Police located Olson walking near the intersection of Farnam and 10th streets. The complaint says he obeyed an order to stop and was placed under arrest.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered the discarded bag. Between the two, police allegedly found:

92.1 grams of methamphetamine

1.5 grams of fentanyl

1.3 grams of cocaine

Seven Xanax bars

One 8 milligram Suboxone strip

Three cellphones

$553 in cash

Olson is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.