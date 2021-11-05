Onalaska man faces multiple drug charges

A 30-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on multiple drug charges, Tyler J. Beeler was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with the following felonies:

Possession of methamphetamine over 50 grams with intent to deliver.

Possession of methamphetamine between 3-10 grams with intent to deliver.

Manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine between 10-50 grams.

Manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine less than three grams.

Possession of non-narcotics with intent to deliver.

Maintaining a drug trafficking place (two counts).

Manufacture/delivery of marijuana.

Beeler is also charged with the following misdemeanors:

Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).

Possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, police obtained a search warrant to search Beeler's 1301 Rosewood Trail residence in Onalaska, where they believe Beeler and Kojoua Vu were maintaining a drug trafficking place. The complaint says police used a confidential informant to purchase 30.4 grams of methamphetamine from Beeler Sept. 30 and $200 to purchase 1.6 grams of methamphetamine and 18.7 grams of marijuana from Beeler Oct. 26.

Police reportedly found 87.8 grams of methamphetamine and 31 methylphenidate hydrochloride pills, a medication available by prescription only. The complaint says police also found $1,060 in cash, a .243 caliber Winchester rifle and five boxes of ammunition.

Prior to the search, Beeler was arrested at his place of employment. Police searched Beeler's work station and reportedly found 12.3 grams of methamphetamine. A search of Beeler's vehicle allegedly found 72 grams of marijuana and $1,500 in cash.

Beeler is being held on a $2,000 cash bond imposed Oct. 28 for a probation violation. County court commissioner Kara Burgos kept the bond in place and added a no-weapons condition.

Vu was charged Oct. 29 with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and two felony counts of bail jumping. She is accused of possessing nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine and is being held in the La Crosse County on a $50,000 cash bond.

