Onalaska man faces new drug charge

A 28-year-old Onalaska man who has been in the La Crosse County Jail for the past 13 months faces another drug offense.

Antrell R. Thomas was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, police arranged with a confidential informant to purchase 15.7 grams of methamphetamine from Thomas at a northside La Crosse location during a controlled buy Aug. 24, 2021. The informant returned to police with eight individually packed gem bags, each containing between 1.7 and 1.8 grams.

Later that day, Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by La Crosse police. During a search, Thomas was reportedly found with a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. Police also reportedly recovered the $350 from the controlled buy.

The drugs reportedly found during the traffic stop are part of a separate criminal complaint.

Thomas has been held in the La Crosse County Jail since the traffic stop on a $2,500 cash bond. Judge Gloria Doyle ruled that the $2,500 bond can cover the new complaint.

Doyle delayed setting a preliminary hearing until Thomas' attorney could provide an available date. Thomas has a calendar call from his first case scheduled for Nov. 16.