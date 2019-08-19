{{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man is facing his sixth drunken driving charge after he was at the center of a two-vehicle collision Saturday at Mormon Coulee Road and Birch Street.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aaron Davis, 42, was headed west on Birch Street in his red 2004 Hyandai Elantra when he ran a red light at Mormon Coulee Road. He struck an SUV headed northbound on Mormon Coulee Road, injuring both himself and the driver of the SUV.

Davis faces charges of sixth offense operating a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle after an OWI-related revocation, recklessly endangering safety causing bodily harm and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
+31 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.