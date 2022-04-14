Onalaska man facing drug, weapons, child abuse charges to stand trial

A 34-year-old Onalaska man was bound over for trial Thursday on drug and child abuse charges.

Antonio P. Shaw faces nine felony counts after a child abuse allegation in Onalaska led police to an Abby Road residence where multiple drugs and weapons were reportedly seized. A criminal complaint filed March 1 in La Crosse County Circuit Court lists nine felonies and one misdemeanor, and Judge Elliott Levine found probable cause to send all 10 counts to trial.

Shaw is charged with the following felonies:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver

Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver

Possession of narcotic drugs

Felon in possession of a firearm

Child abuse/intentionally causing harm

Intimidating a victim by use of force

Receiving stolen property

Possession of an electric weapon

The misdemeanor charge is possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska School District officials called police Feb. 24 to report that a child had suffered a “significant beating” at the hands of Shaw the day before. The child abuse investigation led to suspicion of drugs and weapons at Shaw's town of Onalaska residence, and police obtained a warrant to search the home.

Police allegedly found 291 grams of fentanyl, 40 grams of ecstasy, 38 grams of cocaine, 0.01 grams of heroin and 161 grams of marijuana. The search also reportedly located a loaded 9 mm handgun, a stolen 9 mm handgun with no magazine and an electronic stun device.

Shaw's attorney Chris Zachar entered not guilty pleas on all 10 counts. He argued that none of the charges meet the probable cause standard. He said the age of the reported child abuse victim wasn't disclosed during the hearing and that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the drugs and weapons seized belonged to Shaw.

Shaw is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

