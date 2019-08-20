{{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man will be required to post a $2,500 cash bond and get clearance from his probation officer to get out of the La Crosse County Jail after he was accused of a sixth drunken driving offense.

Aaron A. Davis, 42, was charged Tuesday with eight counts including: second-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury, second-offense operating with a prohibited concentration causing injury, sixth-offense operating while intoxicated, sixth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, reckless driving causing injury, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis was pulled over about 8 p.m. Aug. 12 for driving after having his license revoked due to a prior drunken driving offense, and issued a signature bond.

Aaron Davis mug

Davis

Five days later, Davis was driving down Birch Street and collided with another vehicle at Mormon Coulee Road.

According to the complaint, Davis had “an almost empty” bottle of vodka in his vehicle and the smell of intoxicants on his breath when police responded to the collision. Police were unable to conduct a preliminary breath test and got a warrant for his blood, which was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for testing.

The driver of the other vehicle declined an ambulance, but had injuries to his ankle, elbow and lower back.

“The state believes that some cash is appropriate to ensure bond compliance and protect the public,” prosecutor Brittney Wagner said.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Wagner also requested that Davis have regular testing for alcohol at Justice Support Services.

Public defender Allison West argued that Davis consistently appeared in court in the past and followed a prior testing ruling.

“He did great on testing last time. We had no issues. He has no failures to appear. If the main goal is to make sure that he shows up, I don’t think there will be any issues there,” West said.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke noted that Davis was on probation for a fifth OWI and it was the second time he was charged with causing an injury due to drunken driving.

He ordered a cash bond with conditions that Davis not possess or consume alcohol, operate a motor vehicle under any circumstances, comply with Justice Support Services testing and GPS monitoring.

+36 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.