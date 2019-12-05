Onalaska man indicted in federal court on gun charges
alert top story

Onalaska man indicted in federal court on gun charges

Curtis Green

Green

An Onalaska man was charged in federal court this week with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Curtis Green, 39, was accused Wednesday of having a .40-caliber pistol and ammunition Oct. 30 after a joint investigation by the West Salem Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Green is also facing charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court, including first-degree reckless injury; endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon; felon in possession of a firearm; and three counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety.

Those charges stem from an Oct. 26 shooting in the area of the 500 block of Brickl Road in the village of West Salem, in which one person sustained a gunshot wound and was treated and released from a La Crosse area hospital, according to a release from the West Salem Police Department, which also calls the incident isolated.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

