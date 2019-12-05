Onalaska man indicted in federal court on gun charges

An Onalaska man was charged in federal court this week with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Curtis Green, 39, was accused Wednesday of having a .40-caliber pistol and ammunition Oct. 30 after a joint investigation by the West Salem Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Green is also facing charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court, including first-degree reckless injury; endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon; felon in possession of a firearm; and three counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety.
Those charges stem from an Oct. 26 shooting in the area of the 500 block of Brickl Road in the village of West Salem, in which one person sustained a gunshot wound and was treated and released from a La Crosse area hospital, according to a release from the West Salem Police Department, which also calls the incident isolated.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
