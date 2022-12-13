 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onalaska man jailed after drug bust

  • 0

A 52-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after police allegedly found a significant amount of fentanyl and other illegal drugs in his possession.

Pedro M. McKee was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, police recognized McKee entering a parked vehicle on the driver's side at Walmart in Onalaska. After confirming that McKee didn't have a valid driver's license, police followed the vehicle onto Interstate 90, where a traffic stop was conducted.

Police summoned a K9 unit from La Crosse. After the dog gave a positive response for drugs, police ordered McKee and a passenger to exit the vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly found 29.1 grams of fentanyl, 8.2 grams of cocaine, 31.1 grams of methamphetamine, 16.6 grams of marijuana, $310 in cash, a box of needles and a glass pipe with white residue.

People are also reading…

The complaint says police also searched McKee's residence at 501 Sand Lake Rd., where three loaded syringes and other drug paraphernalia were reportedly found.

McKee's next court date is a Dec. 19 preliminary hearing.

The findings, which were published in the journal Pharmaceutics, have been described as a potential “game-changer” to save countless lives by reversing the effects of the powerful drug.
Pedro McKee

McKee

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fort Lauderdale basks in winter, hosts boat parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News