An Onalaska man was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond Wednesday after he was accused of returning to his ex-girlfriend’s house several times in violation of a court order.
John P. Young, 33, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with false imprisonment, three counts of felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the complaint, Young went to his ex-girlfriend’s Holmen residence three times Sunday, despite a previous bond condition prohibiting him from contacting the woman. Young was arrested about 6:28 a.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct and bail jumping after police responded to a report that he was throwing things around and tried to remove a heater from the wall.
He returned to the residence posting bond about noon and left before police arrived. He came back a third time about 4:17 p.m.
The victim told police Young barged into the residence without permission and, when she notified authorities that he was there, he made her go into the bedroom and stay quiet so police would leave.
Young, who does not yet have an attorney, told Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke that he believed the no-contact order was lifted by the woman.
Bjerke explained only the court could lift the order and ordered a $10,000 cash bond. Young remains in custody at the La Crosse County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ramona! Get your Probation Stamp ready! Here's another violent criminal who needs to be saved from going to prison. You don't want him to become a sociopath!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.