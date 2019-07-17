La Crosse County medical examiner has ruled the death of 41-year-old Charles J. Wolowicz Jr.'s in May an accident, authorities said Tuesday.
Wolowicz is an Onalaska man who fell and suffered a head injury May 3 at 11:58 p.m. on the 200 block of Main Street, and transported by an ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, authorities said.
The results of the autopsy indicate the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head and polysubstance intoxication, a combination of drugs, according to a spokesperson from the La Crosse County medical examiner's office.
