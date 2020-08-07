Onalaska man sentenced on weapons charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man was sentenced Friday to 57 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon in connection with a shooting in West Salem last year.

Curtis Green, 39, also faces an additional 12 months for revocation of his federal supervised release, followed by two years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Green was identified as a suspect in a shooting on Oct. 26, 2019. Three days later, officers executed a search warrant at his residence where they located a firearm and ammunition consistent with that used in the shooting.

Green is facing state charges for his alleged participation in the shooting.

When arrested, Green was serving a term of supervised release in connection to a 2006 federal conviction in the Western District of Wisconsin for the theft of 38 firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson revoked that supervision Friday and sentenced Green to the additional 12 months.