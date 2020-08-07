Onalaska man sentenced on weapons charges

An Onalaska man was sentenced Friday to 57 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon in connection with a shooting in West Salem last year.
Curtis Green, 39, also faces an additional 12 months for revocation of his federal supervised release, followed by two years of supervised release.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Green was identified as a suspect in a shooting on Oct. 26, 2019. Three days later, officers executed a search warrant at his residence where they located a firearm and ammunition consistent with that used in the shooting.
Green is facing state charges for his alleged participation in the shooting.
When arrested, Green was serving a term of supervised release in connection to a 2006 federal conviction in the Western District of Wisconsin for the theft of 38 firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson revoked that supervision Friday and sentenced Green to the additional 12 months.
Judge Peterson noted that Green’s possession of a firearm was aggravated because of his history of gun crime, which was made more serious by the fact he was on supervised release at the time. He noted that the crime was even further aggravated because he found by a preponderance of the evidence that Green possessed the firearm in connection to the shooting, and that Green posed a danger to the public.
The charge against Green was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Salem Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
