MADISON — A federal judge last week sentenced an Onalaska man to six years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
Ryan Koenig, 23, was charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and pled guilty to the charge in November 2018, according to a press release.
Koenig and his associates conspired to distribute 35 packages of methamphetamine in the La Crosse area, many of which contained several pounds of methamphetamine and were shipped from California to the La Crosse area over a 15-month period, according to the release.
The leader of the ring, Roberta "Mama Bear" Draheim, 51, of La Crosse, was sentenced Feb. 1 to 10 years and 10 months in prison for her role.
The Drug Enforcement Administration in Wisconsin and California worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, La Crosse Police Department, Prairie du Chien Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office to bring the charges, according to the press release, and the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper.
According to the release, Koenig and five others were charged for their roles in in the distribution conspiracy. Five of the six charged in the indictment have pleaded guilty, Koenig is the third to be sentenced.
It's Koenig’s first federal conviction, second drug distribution conviction and fifth overall adult criminal conviction, according to the release.
