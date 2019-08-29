A 60-year-old man was found dead Friday afternoon inside an Onalaska storage unit.
Authorities located the body about 3:30 p.m. at 1285 Hwy. PH, according to the Onalaska Police Department.
Because of the location of the body, authorities say they will investigate the death as suspicious.
No other identifying information about body was made available.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Investigator Pete Jakowski at 608-392-0285.
