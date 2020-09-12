Onalaska police requesting help in locating missing 36-year old-man

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
The Onalaska Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Tyler Henry, 36, who was reported missing by his family Sept. 3.
Henry suffered a traumatic brain injury a few years ago and his family is concerned for his welfare, his sister posted on Facebook. Henry is described as having two tattoos on his neck with names and tattoos on his hand, one with a flame design. He was last seen in Onalaska and may be traveling by bicycle.
The Onalaska Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry call the department at 608-781-9550.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.