 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Onalaska police requesting help in locating missing 36-year old-man
0 comments
developing

Onalaska police requesting help in locating missing 36-year old-man

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry

The Onalaska Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Tyler Henry, 36, who was reported missing by his family Sept. 3.

Henry suffered a traumatic brain injury a few years ago and his family is concerned for his welfare, his sister posted on Facebook. Henry is described as having two tattoos on his neck with names and tattoos on his hand, one with a flame design. He was last seen in Onalaska and may be traveling by bicycle. 

The Onalaska Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry call the department at 608-781-9550. 

 
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News