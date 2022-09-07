Onalaska teen charged with attempted homicide

A 17-year-old Onalaska male was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly entering an Onalaska residence Sept. 2 and stabbing a teen-age girl multiple times.

Austin Curtis Bailey faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an Onalaska residence around 3:30 a.m., where a girl told police she was asleep when she awoke to Bailey standing over her with both hands around her neck.

The girl told police she started punching Bailey and was able to briefly get off the bed. She said Bailey then pushed her back on to the bed, pulled a knife and stabbed her multiple times. She told police she fought back and knocked the knife from his hands before escaping through a window.

The girl told police she and Bailey had been together earlier in the evening and that he dropped her off at her home. After discovering that Bailey had taken inappropriate photos of her, she messaged him requesting that he not speak to her again and to "lose my number." She said a friend told her Bailey's cell phone contained a file with photos of her labeled "love of my life."

The complaint says that the victim sustained a stab wound to her head that required staples to close, a stab wound to her neck that required stitches, a severe laceration to a pinky finger that the victim said was "hanging off" and shallow lacerations to her arm and chest.

An officer reached Bailey by phone a short time later. During the conversation, Bailey reportedly acknowledged stabbing the girl and made statements about wanting "suicide by cop." He then agreed to meet with officers at Onalaska High School.

Police reportedly located Bailey holding a knife near the intersection of Oak Avenue North and Quincy Street in Onalaska a short time later. The complaint says he refused orders to surrender and asked police to shoot him. Police subdued him with a non-lethal round to the leg.

Bailey was transported to a local hospital. The complaint says an officer heard Bailey utter from his hospital bed that "he was going to prison for a long time, that he didn't know why and that he loved her." He was later transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Bailey is being held on a $50,000 cash bond that was ordered Tuesday by Judge Todd Bjerke. He scheduled a competency evaluation for Sept. 29.