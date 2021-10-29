 Skip to main content
Onalaska woman accused of possession half pound of meth

A 31-year-old Onalaska woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bail after police allegedly found a half-pound of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

KoJoua Vu was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and two felony counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police had obtained a warrant to search Vu’s Onalaska address and her vehicle. Police observed the vehicle at Valley View Mall and conducted a traffic stop.

Vu was arrested and asked if she had anything dangerous in the vehicle. She reportedly replied, “Yeah, drugs in my car.” Police searched allegedly found two bags of methamphetamine totaling 230 grams.

The complaint also describes an Aug. 18 drug buy, in which police reportedly used a confidential informant to purchase 28 grams of methamphetamine from Vu for $1,200.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp requested the $50,000 cash bond. She said the amount of methamphetamine seized justified the request. She also said Vu was on extended supervision stemming from a similar offense.

The bond includes a condition that she have no contact with a man who’s expected to become a co-defendant in the case.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

