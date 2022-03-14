Onalaska woman charged after car chase

A 51-year-old Onalaska woman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a March 12 car chase in the town of Campbell.

Jamie L. Millard faces a single felony count of attempting to elude an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of an impaired driver in Onalaska.

A witness said a Ford Focus operated by Millard nearly struck several vehicles in the parking lot of the Blue Moon Restaurant before pulling onto Hwy. 35.

An Onalaska police officer later reported the vehicle heading southbound on Hwy. 35 at a high rate of speed.

The complaint says Millard exited westbound onto Interstate 90 and took the off ramp at French Island without signaling.

She turned right without stopping and reached the intersection of Fanta Reed Road, where she applied the brakes suddenly and spun 180 degrees.

There were several vehicles at the intersection that were forced off the road, according to the complaint.

Police reportedly followed Millard into the Norwood Inn parking lot before she turned around, ran a stop sign and nearly collided with another vehicle while turning left back onto Dawson Avenue.

The complaint says Millard returned to the Fanta Reed Road intersection and forced a vehicle onto the shoulder while making a left turn.

She then turned into a residential driveway on 1st Avenue West, where police conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

Millard reportedly exited the vehicle unprompted and made numerous nonsensical statements as she was handcuffed and placed in a squad car.

A search of Millard found no contraband; the police observed no obvious signs of intoxication or impairment.

She was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

Millard was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

She has a preliminary hearing set for March 21.

