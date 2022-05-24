Onalaska woman faces drug, child neglect charges

A 26-year-old Onalaska woman faces drug and child neglect charges after she was arrested by town of Campbell police May 22.

India L. James was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and neglect of a child under age 6 and misdemeanor counts of child neglect (two counts), possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed James operating a vehicle with expired registration on Bainbridge Street. She exited onto Interstate 90 before exiting onto Rose Street in La Crosse.

The officer activated the squad car's emergency lights, but James reportedly took a left on West George Street. She then entered a parking lot off McDonald's Place, ran over a curb and ended up facing the squad car. The officer positioned the squad car so James couldn't leave the parking lot and approached her vehicle. She reportedly told police she was looking for a safe place to pull over.

A La Crosse police officer who arrived to assist reportedly saw marijuana on the front passenger floorboard. James denied it was marijuana and allegedly refused multiple orders to exit her vehicle. The complaint says she resisted being handcuffed and placed in a squad car.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 22 ecstasy pills, six grams of cocaine, one gram of marijuana and nearly $2,500 in cash.

The following day, police were dispatched to the Norwood Inn, where James' three children, ages 10, 6 and 4, were reportedly alone in a motel room and absent from school. The children told police that James left the room at 9 p.m. the previous night and didn't return. The complaint says James made no mention of her children during the arrest.

The complaint says the children showed no outward signs of neglect. However, social workers who inspected reported multiple safety factors in the room, including items shoved into a heat register, clogged plumbing, a large knife sitting out, an electrical power strip sitting on top of clothing and laundry detergent not kept in a safe place. The children were served breakfast by hotel staff and taken to school in Onalaska later in the day.

Judge Gloria Doyle released James on a $2,000 signature bond with conditions of drug testing, GPS monitoring and no contact with her children unless approved by Child Protective Services. She has a preliminary hearing set for June 3.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

