One dead after Caledonia Street fire in La Crosse

An unidentified person is dead after a garage fire in La Crosse Sunday.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a report of a two-car garage on fire at 924 Caledonia St. shortly after 3:45 a.m. Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the entry door, and a person found inside the structure was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. No other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire and circumstances of the victim’s death remain open investigations by the fire department and La Crosse Police Department.

