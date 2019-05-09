Try 3 months for $3

A Sauk City man was declared dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Hwy. 71 in Monroe County.

Fatal car crash

The driver of a Dodge Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Monroe County.

The 30-year-old man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was driving a 1991 Dodge Caravan eastbound about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle crossed the centerline near County Highway W, east of Kendall, striking a semi-truck traveling westbound, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Upon impact, the van spun and came to rest in a ditch on the south side of the road, deputies said. The driver was pronounced dead when responders arrived. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured, officials said.

Assisting at the scene were the Monroe County Communications Center, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance Service and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

