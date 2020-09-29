One dead, two suffer life threatening injuries after vehicle crash in Monroe County

One person died and two sustained life threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Monroe County.

At 10:40 a.m. Sept. 29 the Monroe County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash involving a semi truck and a car. Wade Streeter of Tomah, accompanied by two passengers, was driving a Dodge Neon eastbound on County A . While crossing the intersection of Hwy. 131, Streeter’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2016 Freightliner driven by Michael McCormick of Blue River, according the sheriff’s report and preliminary investigation.

Streeter’s vehicle overturned, trapping two of the three occupants inside. Streeter and one of the passengers sustained life threatening injuries and were helicoptered to a hospital by GundersenAir. The third passenger, Ida Yoder, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the roadway was closed for approximately five hours while the scene was being processed. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police, GundersenAir, MedFlight, Wilton Ambulance, Tomah Ambulance, Sparta Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department, Tomah Rescue Techs, Monroe County Medical Examiner, Monroe County Emergency Management and the Monroe County Highway Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

