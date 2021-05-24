One injured during Jackson County home invasion Sunday

One person was injured during a home invasion in Jackson County Sunday, officials released late Sunday evening.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the break-in occurred in the town of Alma, and that upon arrival police found one person who had been injured during the incident.

Police believe at this time that the invasion was an isolated incident. It was stated that there was more than one suspect involved, but none were reported to be in custody at this time.

Officials had no other information to immediately share as they continue the investigation.

Those with information related are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 715-284-5357. Anonymous tips can be reported through Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-228-3203.

