One of three men accused of driving past an elementary school playground Wednesday and yelling death threats and vulgar language has posted cash bond.

Hunter Gundlach, 19, La Crosse, posted a $5,000 bond that was imposed Thursday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

Gonzalez rejected a plea from another defendant to be released on a signature bond. Alex Pataska, 18, La Crosse, remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

A third suspect, Brady Hove, 19, La Crosse, was released Thursday on a $5,000 signature bond. He is the only suspect who doesn't have another open criminal case.

All three face felony charges of making terror threats and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.

The three are accused of driving past Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in La Crosse during recess and yelling a stream of threats and profanities toward students on the playground. Several students told police that one person screamed, "You're all going to die." Students said the vehicle's occupants were wearing ski masks.

The complaint says police obtained video from the school and recognized the vehicle as associated with Gundlach and Pataska. The vehicle was reportedly involved in multiple theft, shoplifting and property damage complaints.

Gonzalez scheduled a March 29 preliminary hearing for Gundlach and Pataska.

Hove has an initial appearance set for March 23.

The three suspects face a maximum of 3½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the felony charge.