OSHA investigating death at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death that occurred at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia.

A Department of Labor spokesperson in Washington, D.C., said Thursday that Ashley reported the fatality late Wednesday afternoon as required by federal law. Employers are required to report a work-related fatality to OSHA within eight hours.

Neither OSHA nor Ashley released the name of the victim or offered any information about the circumstances of the employee's death.

An employee in the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said the city of Arcadia Police Department was investigating the fatality. An attempt to reach Arcadia Police Chief Diana Anderson Thursday was unsuccessful.

In a statement released Thursday, Ashley said it was "currently reviewing this tragic incident with the appropriate parties."

"Yesterday, we lost a long-time member of the Ashley Furniture family, and we join with others who are grieving this loss," the statement read. "We have been and are treating this matter with the highest sensitivity, including communicating with associates, offering optional leave and grief counseling. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and loved ones."