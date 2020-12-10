OSHA investigating death at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death that occurred at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia.
A Department of Labor spokesperson in Washington, D.C., said Thursday that Ashley reported the fatality late Wednesday afternoon as required by federal law. Employers are required to report a work-related fatality to OSHA within eight hours.
Neither OSHA nor Ashley released the name of the victim or offered any information about the circumstances of the employee's death.
An employee in the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said the city of Arcadia Police Department was investigating the fatality. An attempt to reach Arcadia Police Chief Diana Anderson Thursday was unsuccessful.
In a statement released Thursday, Ashley said it was "currently reviewing this tragic incident with the appropriate parties."
Support Local Journalism
"Yesterday, we lost a long-time member of the Ashley Furniture family, and we join with others who are grieving this loss," the statement read. "We have been and are treating this matter with the highest sensitivity, including communicating with associates, offering optional leave and grief counseling. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and loved ones."
The Department of Labor spokesperson said OSHA has six months to complete an investigation and "no further information will be available until the inspection is complete."
In 2016, Ashley agreed to pay $1.75 million in penalties and improve workplace safety as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor. OSHA determined in 2015 that workers at the Arcadia plant experienced more than 1,000 work-related injuries in the previous 3½ years that were severe enough to have required medical treatment beyond first aid. Ashley officials disputed the findings before agreeing to the settlement.
Ashley defended its workplace safety record.
"Ashley Furniture has robust safety procedures as well as regular safety training in place across all facilities which serve to prevent accidents," a statement read.
1941: Electric streetcar
1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
1942: Kiddie Hour picnic
1942: Camp McCoy POW camp
1945: Longfellow School
1946: La Crosse YMCA
1947: School bus
1947: W.T. Grant
1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus
1948: Sears
1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery
1948: Grand Hotel
1948: Centennial parade
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.