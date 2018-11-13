Aric A. Elmore was arrested for delivering heroin on Tuesday -- less than two months after La Crosse’s police chief publicly scolded a county judge for letting the criminal go free.
Elmore, 43, will face three charges of manufacturing and delivering heroin when he appears in La Crosse County Circuit Court in the coming days, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department.
A criminal complaint has not yet been filed, and no other details have been released.
Elmore, of La Crosse, was the subject of a column by Police Chief Ron Tischer, published in the Sept. 23 Tribune. In it, Tischer called Elmore a threat to public safety and criticized Judge Elliott Levine for sentencing him to probation instead of prison time. Elmore’s record of violence and drug dealing, according to Tischer, shows that he cannot be trusted.
“Past practice predicts future behavior,” he wrote in September. “Officers will arrest him again. Hopefully this time, no officer is injured, no one dies of an overdose from the drugs he deals, and the public’s safety is not jeopardized while he's in the community.
“Judge, I want to understand how this sentence protects the public,” Tischer continued. “Contrary to your belief, residents are relieved when drug dealers and gun-toting felons are locked up. Parents can allow their children to play outside, without worrying whether they will witness police chasing criminals, shootings or worse.”
On Monday, La Crosse County Circuit Judge Elliott Levine had the opportunity to protect the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.