A 19-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded Sunday to a pair of drug overdoses in La Crosse.

Simon James Record Kleinertz was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, possession of LSD, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hazardous substance with intent to inhale and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to 1212 Ferry St., where an officer entered the building and located two males who were unconscious and not breathing. The officer reported that one of the males, later identified as Kleinertz, didn't have a pulse. Narcan was administered to both males, which restored their breathing. Both were taken to area hospitals.

The complaint says police observed multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia that were within plain sight, and there was a strong odor of marijuana. Police obtained a search warrant and reportedly seized:

1,670 grams of marijuana divided among mason jars and plastic baggies.

1,722 grams of THC wax.

Eight alprazolam pills.

5.9 grams of cocaine.

4.2 grams of fentanyl.

Three large papers of LSD.

56 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

50-100 canisters of nitrous oxide.

$15,338 in cash.

Several pipes and grinders with marijuana residue.

After Kleinertz received medical treatment, he was transported to the La Crosse County Jail. He was released Tuesday on a $5,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is an April 26 calendar call.