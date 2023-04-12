Two people have been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after they were linked to a pair of April 4 drug overdoses in the La Crosse County Jail.

Steven J. Huber-Byers, 37, Onalaska, and Christian D. Thomson, 35, no permanent address, face felony charges of delivery of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video reportedly shows Huber-Byers providing a substance to Thomson, who wrapped it inside a sheet of paper. Thomson then allegedly provided the substance to a fellow inmate, who consumed the substance quickly and developed leg spasms while sitting on his bunk.

The complaint says Thomson yelled for help and performed CPR on the overdose victim.

Roughly 90 minutes later, Thomson overdosed. The complaint says video shows Thomson removing something from between his toes before swiping his hand across his mouth. Within 30 seconds, Thomson was on the floor in medical distress. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The complaint says a police officer observed Huber-Byers talking to fire department personnel, and he appeared to be remorseful. He reportedly said he didn't anticipate the overdose victim "would take it all at once."

Huber-Byers was booked into the jail March 31 on misdemeanor theft charges. He told police he smuggled the fentanyl into the jail through his "butt crack" and gave it to Thomson once inside. He estimated the amount of fentanyl at 0.5 grams. He reportedly told police there weren't any more drugs in the jail but was aware of 10 more grams at a friend's place. He offered to disclose the location of the drugs in exchange for charges being dropped. Police declined the offer.

Thomson, who was booked into the jail March 30 on a drug possession charge, is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court date is an April 20 calendar call.

Huber-Byers is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and has an April 20 calendar call.