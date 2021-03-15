Oxford man arrested on heroin charges in La Crosse

An Oxford man faces drug charges after police pulled over a vehicle he was driving March 15 in La Crosse.
Charles C. Leofilos was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, police observed a vehicle headed westbound on South Avenue with a defective stop lamp and initiated a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. A check of the license plate showed it didn’t match the make and model of the vehicle. The complaint says Leofilos was sweating heavily despite an outdoor temperature of 30 degrees.
Police asked Leofilos to step out of the vehicle, and a small baggie of marijuana fell from his lap as he exited, according to the complaint, A search of Leofilos’ person allegedly found a bag containing 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and $828 in cash.
The complaint says a K-9 unit alerted police to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and noticed the plastic casing under the steering wheel was loose. An officer pulled down the casing and reportedly found a baggie containing 4.9 grams of heroin. The search also allegedly found a digital scale with residue, a large bag of unused needles and a used needle.
Police also reportedly found a Taurus 380 PT handgun tucked far back under the metal of the steering wheel column. Police recovered a magazine with six rounds, but the firearm wasn’t loaded.
Leofilos was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Scott Horne.
