Pedestrian injured Wednesday in Sparta after being hit by a car

SPARTA — A pedestrian was injured Wednesday in Sparta after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The Sparta Police Department responded to a crash at noon Wednesday at Highways 21 and 16 to find a person trapped under the vehicle.

Officers and two witnesses lifted the vehicle to free the pedestrian, who was seriously injured and transported by the Sparta Ambulance Service to a La Crosse hospital.

The highways are expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation.

A semi-truck was on scene for an extended period; however, it was not directly involved in the incident, according to the Sparta Police Department. It was parked over an area containing evidence.

Sparta police say the crash remains under investigation and no names or ages will be released at this time.

