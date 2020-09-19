Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Monroe County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Monroe County.

At 9:25 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of an individual hit by a minivan on Hwy. 16 near Cty. Hwy. T while walking in a vehicle lane.

The driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 16 when it hit the pedestrian, who was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of travel, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The pedestrian was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was uninjured. The names of both are being withheld pending notification of the pedestrian's family.

Hwy. 16 was closed for about 90 minutes for initial crash investigation. The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Rescue Technicians and Gundersen Air.

