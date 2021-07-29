Perpetrator of Copeland Park assault against teen asks for bond adjustment

A man charged with assault of a teen last week, in an incident local leaders and organizations are calling a hate crime, requested a change to his bond.
Travis D. Crawford, 40, of La Crosse appeared via Zoom in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday and asked Judge Scott Horne to remove the order of GPS monitoring, stating his ankle bracelet was causing him pain and swelling.
Horne, who noted Crawford had submitted a letter to the court Thursday but it had not yet been reviewed, informed Crawford the victims would need to be notified before any amendment to bond can occur. Crawford has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.
According to the original criminal complaint, Crawford on July 20 physically assaulted a teen and hurled anti-LBGTQIA slurs at the victim and their teen companion. The two, one of whom is transgender and uses she/her pronouns and the other who is transgender and uses he/him pronouns, per the police report, were interacting in Copeland Park. In a previous Tribune article, it was misstated that only one of the teens in this case was transgender.
Crawford accused the two of engaging in sexual activity. The couple stated they were "tickling" each other but Crawford then accused them of stealing his bike, referred to them with a slur, and kicked and punched the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which included a laceration to the nose which would require sutures and a chipped tooth. Crawford was charged with felony counts of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and bail jumping. Judge Todd Bjerke issued a $2,500 cash bond for Crawford.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Rep. Jill Billings, Sen. Brad Pfaff and the YWCA, in partnership with The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection and Cia Siab, Inc., all issued statements showing their support for the LGBTQIA community following the incident.
The government officials called for an update to the state's hate crime laws to include cases involving transgender and non-binary individuals.
