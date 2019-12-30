Person falls, loses consciousness Saturday in Monroe County

A person lost consciousness after falling Saturday in Monroe County, but was unable to be reached by medical helicopter due to the weather conditions, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The person fell from a high elevation Saturday morning on Kirkwood Avenue in the town of Clifton and was seriously injured.
The Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Wilton Area Ambulance Service and Kendall Fire Department responded and attempted to call four air medical services, but none were able to respond due to weather conditions. It was cloudy and cold with unknown precipitation Saturday morning in Monroe County, according to the National Weather Service.
The person was transported by ambulance to a nearby medical facility.