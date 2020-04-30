Person hit by train Wednesday in La Crosse

-
A person was injured Wednesday in La Crosse after being hit by a train near 27th and Farnam Street, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
The fire department was dispatched to the area about 7:10 p.m. One person was transported by Tri State Ambulance to a local hospital.
The incident remains under investigation and authorities have not released the condition of the person transported.
The train crossing remained closed after the incident.
Jourdan Vian
Reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8218.
