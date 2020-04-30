You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Person hit by train Wednesday in La Crosse
0 comments
alert

Person hit by train Wednesday in La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

A person was injured Wednesday in La Crosse after being hit by a train near 27th and Farnam Street, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched to the area about 7:10 p.m. One person was transported by Tri State Ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities have not released the condition of the person transported.

The train crossing remained closed after the incident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News