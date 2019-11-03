{{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed Saturday evening after being shot on the city's North Side.

Police were called to the 900 block of Copeland Avenue about 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Authorities found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where the victim later died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

