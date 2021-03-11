Plea deal reached in La Crosse homicide

A 22-year-old Spring Grove, Minnesota, man faces a May 7 sentencing date after pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.

Timothy Neal Young reached a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year in the June 26, 2020, fatal shooting of 19-year-old Anthony Fimple.

Young entered the plea Thursday before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine. He has been held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1 million cash bond since his arrest.

Young is accused of shooting Fimple, an employee of La Crosse Bierhaus, after Fimple refused to allow him inside the establishment around 12:30 a.m.

The criminal complaint says Young is recorded on a surveillance camera returning to the bar 10 minutes later in a black Dodge sedan. He exited the car, removed a pistol from the trunk and fired one shot that struck Fimple in the head before speeding away from the scene. He was arrested by an Onalaska police officer less than 30 minutes later.

Fimple died later that evening. He was a 2019 graduate of La Crosse Central High School and was set to begin military service in the U.S. Navy.