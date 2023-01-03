Plea delayed for meth bust defendant

A plea/sentencing hearing has been delayed for a defendant accused in a then-record methamphetamine bust in La Crosse County.

Armando Lara-Nieto, 51, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, was scheduled to enter plea Tuesday on a single felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. His hearing has been rescheduled for April 3.

Police arrested Lara-Nieto, along with Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, 39, West St. Paul, Minnesota; and Juventino Lara Plancarte, 53, Los Angeles, after allegedly finding nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine during a Jan. 20, 2022, traffic stop on Interstate 90. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $124,000.

Lara-Nieto entered a not guilty plea in March. His lawyer argued that he was unaware illegal drugs were being stashed inside a backpack that police found in the vehicle’s trunk. He is being held in the La Crosse Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Flores Sauceda was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $25,000 cash bond. He was arrested by Hudson police on drug charges Feb. 7, 2022, and is being held in the St. Croix County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. In the La Crosse County case, he is challenging the legality of the vehicle search. He has a plea/sentencing hearing set for April 3.

Lara Plancarte, who recently completed a nine-year sentence for drug trafficking, also faces federal charges.

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1970s 1970: Washburn Elementary School 1970: Johnson's Junior Miss Shop 1971: Behind the Brewery Gallery 1971: Kewpee Lunch 1971: Bridgeview Plaza Shopping Center 1972: King Cinema 1972: The Stereo Shop 1972: Viking Heritage 1972: Hoffman House Restaurant 1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant 1973: Schaak Electronics 1973: Newburg's Menswear 1973: Book Exchange 1973: Union Prescription Center 1974: Caravel TV Sales 1975: Bodega Lunch Club 1975: Yellow Checker of La Crosse 1975: Patrick Zielke running for mayor 1976: New Villa 1977: Bert's Magic and Fun Shop 1978: Soell's King of Low Prices 1978: Shopko 1978: La Crosse Answering Service 1978: Lenny's Shoe Repair 1979: Carriage House of Fashion