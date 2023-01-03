 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plea delayed for meth bust defendant

A plea/sentencing hearing has been delayed for a defendant accused in a then-record methamphetamine bust in La Crosse County.

Armando Lara-Nieto, 51, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, was scheduled to enter plea Tuesday on a single felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. His hearing has been rescheduled for April 3.

Police arrested Lara-Nieto, along with Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, 39, West St. Paul, Minnesota; and Juventino Lara Plancarte, 53, Los Angeles, after allegedly finding nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine during a Jan. 20, 2022, traffic stop on Interstate 90. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $124,000.

Lara-Nieto entered a not guilty plea in March. His lawyer argued that he was unaware illegal drugs were being stashed inside a backpack that police found in the vehicle’s trunk. He is being held in the La Crosse Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Flores Sauceda was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $25,000 cash bond. He was arrested by Hudson police on drug charges Feb. 7, 2022, and is being held in the St. Croix County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. In the La Crosse County case, he is challenging the legality of the vehicle search. He has a plea/sentencing hearing set for April 3.

Lara Plancarte, who recently completed a nine-year sentence for drug trafficking, also faces federal charges.

Armando Lara Nieto

Lara Nieto
Emmanuel Flores Sauceda

Flores Sauceda
Juventino Lara Plancarte

Lara Plancarte

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

