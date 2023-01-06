Plea entered for Houska Park stabbing

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 34-year-old La Crosse man accused in a fatal stabbing June 28, 2021, in Houska Park has been has pleaded no contest in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

David A. Pearson Jr. entered the a guilty plea of felony homicide by use of a dangerous weapon during a Thursday hearing before Judge Ramona Gonzalez. He is accused of killing 33-year-old Cameron Baker. A felony count of bail jumping was dismissed.

According to prosecutors, the stabbing occurred after Baker created a commotion in the park, where the city has allowed the unsheltered population to camp without being ticketed.

A witness told police he was sitting next to Baker when Pearson took a knife from a man standing next to him. The witness said Baker then lunged at Pearson, who responded by stabbing Baker. Pearson left the scene on a bicycle and was arrested a short time later. 

Pearson was found competent to stand trial last September. He was originally charged with second-degree reckless homicide, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the amended charge.

No sentencing date has been set.

 Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio

