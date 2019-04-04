Police have referred juvenile charges against the two students involved in a bloody altercation at Lincoln Middle School Wednesday.
A 13-year-old boy is facing charges of disorderly conduct, while a 14-year-old boy is facing charges of disorderly conduct while armed, substantial battery, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering safety.
No court dates have been set.
District officials described the incident in vague terms on Wednesday, saying only that there was a conflict that required “blood clean up,” but that resulted in no serious injuries.
A subsequent police report revealed that, during a scuffle, the 14-year-old boy used a pair of scissors to cut the younger boy in the neck. While the injured boy did not go to the hospital, he was treated by a school nurse.
The boys offered differing explanations of how the fight started, with each saying the other had bullied him.
School officials said the other students were never in harm’s way, and that they were kept inside classrooms as staff cleaned up the blood.
While school cameras captured only part of the altercation, Principal Melissa Murray, in a letter to families, said several students had witnessed and perhaps recorded the incident.
She advised parents to check their child’s personal and school devices, and to report any videos of the fight to the school’s resource officer.
