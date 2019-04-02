An Arcadia man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he threatened people at his apartment with a machete.
Brandon D. Ottum, 33, faces charges of possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, a probation violation and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to the Arcadia Police Department.
The Holy Family Catholic School was locked down shortly after authorities received the call at 9:50 a.m. because of its proximity to the incident.
The Independence Police Department, Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department assisted on the scene.
