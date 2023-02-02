A 35-year-old Holmen man has been arrested for drunk driving after a Holmen police officer saw him drive into a snowbank.

Keo Xiong was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fourth-offense drunk driving and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer observed a southbound vehicle operated by Xiong drive into a snowbank of a boulevard on Holmen Drive South shortly before midnight. Xiong then reportedly turned left on Gaarder Street from the southbound lane while bypassing the designated left-turn lane. The officer conducted a traffic stop a short time later.

The complaint says Xiong had glassy and bloodshot eyes and was slow to respond to the officer's questions. When asked for his proof of insurance, Xiong reportedly reached into the glove compartment and gave the officer a handful of papers. When asked how much alcohol he consumed, he replied, "Not that much," and told the officer he was done talking.

Xiong reportedly declined to complete a full field sobriety test, and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw.

Xiong is free on a $2,500 signature bond. His next court appearance is a Feb. 17 preliminary hearing.