A 51-year-old La Crosse man was arrested Feb. 5 after police recovered a vehicle reported stolen in Appleton.

Jay L. Scott was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a red Ford van parked on Sky Harbour Drive in La Crosse. Police ran a check and found that the license plate was registered for a different make and model.

Police later observed the vehicle traveling southbound on Bainbridge Street. The vehicle turned left onto Tellin Court, where police conducted a traffic stop.

Police identified the driver as Scott. The complaint says Scott had a suspended driver's license and six prior operating after suspension convictions. The complaint says Scott and a female passenger both told police that Scott has purchased the vehicle within the last month. Scott reportedly couldn't produce a bill of sale and gave police the name of a seller who died Jan. 10.

The complaint says a sheet of paper inside the vehicle covered the VIN number. Police removed the paper and traced the VIN number to the stolen vehicle from Appleton. Scott was then placed under arrest.

Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a smoking device commonly used to consume methamphetamine.

Scott was released by Judge Scott Horne on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court date is a Feb. 16 preliminary hearing.

