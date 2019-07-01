A La Crosse man faces charges of lewd and lascivious behavior after running naked in public early Saturday.
Police said they arrested 29-year-old Benjamin Snapp on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, and disorderly conduct about 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot near 1830 Rose St.
According to the incident report:
Police received a complaint about Snapp running naked and yelling incoherently and, upon arrival, Snapp appeared to be "under the influence of drugs."
Snapp attempted opening the police car's passenger door before police stopped him and asked why he was running around without clothes.
Snapp made several statements: "You already know, man," "There's nothing wrong with this," "Oh, that's what all those drugs are for," "Are you really going to make a [expletive] big deal out of this?"
Snapp said he wasn't hurting anyone and attempted to walk away from police before being arrested and taken to La Crosse County Jail.
Police asked Snapp what drug he took and he said, "A lot of drugs," including LSD, according to the complaint.
"What's wrong with being a heroin addict?" Snapp said.
Police asked him what he had taken and Snapp said, "Tons and tons and tons and tons and tons of acid" and ingested drugs through sugar cubes.
Police ask him if he needed to be taken to the hospital, and Snapp said no.
